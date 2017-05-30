CNDJ_FacesCadet.jpg
CIVIL AIR PATROL cadet C/CMSgt. Oleh Chernenko of the Cumberland Composite Squadron, was awarded the Outstanding Cadet Medal for his dedication and service from the members of the Greenwich Tea Burning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution during their monthly meeting held at the historic David C. Wolf mansion in Millville.
