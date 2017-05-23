Cadet awarded Outstanding Cadet Medal from DAR
Civil Air Patrol Cadet/Chief Master Sgt. Oleh Chernenko of the Cumberland Composite Squadron, was awarded the Outstanding Cadet Medal for his dedication and service from the members of the Greenwich Tea Burning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution during their monthly meeting held at the historic David C. Wolf mansion in Millville on May 8. The Daughters of the American Revolution present this award to a cadet who "has distinguished him or herself through outstanding leadership, honor, service, courage, and patriotism" according to the DAR website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Non Profit Organizations
|Apr '17
|Discrimination
|1
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC