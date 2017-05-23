Cadet awarded Outstanding Cadet Medal from DAR

Civil Air Patrol Cadet/Chief Master Sgt. Oleh Chernenko of the Cumberland Composite Squadron, was awarded the Outstanding Cadet Medal for his dedication and service from the members of the Greenwich Tea Burning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution during their monthly meeting held at the historic David C. Wolf mansion in Millville on May 8. The Daughters of the American Revolution present this award to a cadet who "has distinguished him or herself through outstanding leadership, honor, service, courage, and patriotism" according to the DAR website.

