Avalon Lions Announce Major Donor for Upcoming Golf Tournament and Fundraiser

Monday May 8 Read more: Cape May County Herald

Avalon Lions Charities are proud to announce that Worldwide Jet Charter will again be the Premier Sponsor for the 9th Annual Charity Golf Classic to be held June 25 at the Avalon Golf Club in Cape May Court House, NJ. Worldwide Jet Charter is an industry leader in private air charter.

