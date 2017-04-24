Truxton Realty, LLC - Divine Interven...

Truxton Realty, LLC - Divine Intervention

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Reminder

Take a look at this 2BR 1BA Millville 1a 2 double! This 19th century home is a piece of history, but does not sacrifice reliability! The home was completely renovated in 1996! The warm, crimson bricks and surrounding greenery will beckon you in to ex- plore. Inside you'll find a nice, large Living Room & Eat-in Kitchen to enjoy! Every room looks radiant and pristine! Feel secure and hidden away when relaxing out in the fencedyardortheprivatedeckoffoftheKitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Non Profit Organizations Apr 12 Discrimination 1
dirtbikes Feb '17 Milville 2
Trump gone unethically wild Feb '17 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,087 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC