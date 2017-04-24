Truxton Realty, LLC - Divine Intervention

Take a look at this 2BR 1BA Millville 1a 2 double! This 19th century home is a piece of history, but does not sacrifice reliability! The home was completely renovated in 1996! The warm, crimson bricks and surrounding greenery will beckon you in to ex- plore. Inside you'll find a nice, large Living Room & Eat-in Kitchen to enjoy! Every room looks radiant and pristine! Feel secure and hidden away when relaxing out in the fencedyardortheprivatedeckoffoftheKitchen.

