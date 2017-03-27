The Best Player in Baseball Doesn't W...

The Best Player in Baseball Doesn't Want to Be a Superstar

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: BTF's Baseball Primer

The first remarkable thing about Trout is how big he is. At listed dimensions of 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Trout isn't as bulky as The Mighty Giancarlo Stanton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BTF's Baseball Primer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dirtbikes Feb '17 Milville 2
Trump gone unethically wild Feb '17 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
News Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal... Nov '16 Justout2251 1
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC