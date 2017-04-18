State Police chase car on NJ Turnpike during morning commute
A dozen State Police vehicles chased a car on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday morning at speeds reaching an estimated 75 mph, according to a witness. State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez said the pursuit began just before 8 a.m. when the male driver of a Ford Focus refused to stop for an officer on Route 78 and then headed south on the Turnpike truck lanes.
