Planning a yard sale in New Jersey? You may need a permit

You have some old clothes, albums or electronics you'd like to unload, but instead of giving them away, you set up shop on the driveway or lawn and try to make some money, hoping that your trash, as they say, is someone else's treasure. It seems innocent, but in many New Jersey municipalities you're required to obtain a permit - in most cases, for a fee - in order to host a yard sale on your property.

