Planning a yard sale in New Jersey? You may need a permit
You have some old clothes, albums or electronics you'd like to unload, but instead of giving them away, you set up shop on the driveway or lawn and try to make some money, hoping that your trash, as they say, is someone else's treasure. It seems innocent, but in many New Jersey municipalities you're required to obtain a permit - in most cases, for a fee - in order to host a yard sale on your property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Non Profit Organizations
|Apr 12
|Discrimination
|1
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC