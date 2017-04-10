Pirelli Sponsoring N2 Track Days

Pirelli has announced the agreement of a new partnership with N2 Track Days for the 2017 season that will witness the industry-leading brand serve as the official motorcycle tire at events across the nation. N2 Track Days have been designed for track day and road racing enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, focusing on proper technique in order to improve riding skills and guide each rider to perform at the very best of their abilities.

