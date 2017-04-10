N.J. man was drunk while driving wron...

N.J. man was drunk while driving wrong way on highway, cops say

A New Jersey man was drunk when he drove the wrong way on two highways in upstate New York on Friday morning, authorities said. Michael Flaville, 39, of Millville, was charged with driving while in intoxicated, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, reckless driving, improper entrance to a limited access highway and reckless endangerment.

Millville, NJ

