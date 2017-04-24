Meet the N.J. rescue dogs that save lives in disasters

Specially trained to charge into ground zero of the worst imaginable disasters, they leapt over concrete and mangled rebar, beckoning the two-legged first responders when they found what they were after. "To them, they're playing hide and seek," said Alice Holmes, the K9 coordinator for New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, standing outside the dog tent on the scene of a massive, statewide disaster response drill .

