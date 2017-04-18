Man's drug conviction overturned because trial judge was once his lawyer
TRENTON -- The conviction of a Cumberland County man on drug charges has been thrown out because the trial judge had once defended him in earlier criminal cases. The decision from the Appellate Division of New Jersey Superior Court ordered that Edward Holland to get a new trial.
