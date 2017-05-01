Lawsuit on behalf of inmate who hung ...

Lawsuit on behalf of inmate who hung herself says jail practices 'deficient'

Wednesday Apr 26

A suit filed on behalf of the estate of a woman who died after hanging herself at the Cumberland County Jail claims that "inherently deficient" practices there caused her death, according to court documents. Megan Moore, 21, of Millville died at the jail in Bridgeton on Feb. 20 by hanging herself, officials said.

