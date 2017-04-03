Feds asked to probe 5 recent suicides at Cumberland County Jail
BRIDGETON -- The U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to begin an investigation into five recent suicides at the Cumberland County Jail. Saying not enough attention has been paid to needs of those inmates with mental health or substance abuse issues at the jail, attorney Conrad J. Benedetto wrote to Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Tom Wheeler asking federal authorities to intervene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC