Feds asked to probe 5 recent suicides at Cumberland County Jail

Wednesday Apr 5

BRIDGETON -- The U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to begin an investigation into five recent suicides at the Cumberland County Jail. Saying not enough attention has been paid to needs of those inmates with mental health or substance abuse issues at the jail, attorney Conrad J. Benedetto wrote to Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Tom Wheeler asking federal authorities to intervene.

