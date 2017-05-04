County honors Cumberland historian Jo...

County honors Cumberland historian Jonathan E. 'Jack' Wood

Friday Apr 28

Wood served as president of the Cumberland County Historical Society and was known for his command of local history, freely sharing his knowledge with others. "Jack was our institutional memory and just did so much for so many people, but more than anything else he was a friend," said Ted Ritter Tuesday night.

