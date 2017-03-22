Woman accused of neglect for keeping ...

Woman accused of neglect for keeping grandchild in freezing weather

Tuesday

BRIDGETON -- A Millville woman accused of not properly bundling up her grandchild last year was indicted for neglecting the child, according to authorities. On Dec. 8, Millville police found Myra Hill, 37, holding her 1-year-old grandchild on the 300 block of D Street at 3:45 p.m. The child was in a single-layer sleeping outfit, police said.

Millville, NJ

