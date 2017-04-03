VA benefits clinic slated for April 5
Veterans seeking assistance with benefits and disability claims will have an opportunity to meet with VA representatives on Wednesday, April 5, in Millville. In collaboration with the Veterans Administration, the Veteran's Multi-Service Center, 415 N. High St., will host their second annual Veterans Benefits Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans' Service Officers will provide individualized support with all service-connected disability claims and appeals, including those relating to veteran dependents and Agent Orange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC