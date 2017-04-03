VA benefits clinic slated for April 5

Veterans seeking assistance with benefits and disability claims will have an opportunity to meet with VA representatives on Wednesday, April 5, in Millville. In collaboration with the Veterans Administration, the Veteran's Multi-Service Center, 415 N. High St., will host their second annual Veterans Benefits Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans' Service Officers will provide individualized support with all service-connected disability claims and appeals, including those relating to veteran dependents and Agent Orange.

