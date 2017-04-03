Simulation shows community members th...

Simulation shows community members the split-second decisions cops make

Friday Mar 31

MILLVILLE -- Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly was called to an apartment over a fight between two men. He was able to diffuse the situation, using his booming voice without having to use the gun in his hand.

Millville Discussions

Millville, NJ

