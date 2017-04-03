Simulation shows community members the split-second decisions cops make
MILLVILLE -- Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly was called to an apartment over a fight between two men. He was able to diffuse the situation, using his booming voice without having to use the gun in his hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dirtbikes
|Feb '17
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC