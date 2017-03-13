Rutgers Master Gardeners classes cont...

Rutgers Master Gardeners classes continue

Rutgers Master Gardeners of Cumberland County training/accreditation courses continue in April and each three-hour course is open to the public for a fee of $20. This includes intensive topic training, handouts, and refreshments.

