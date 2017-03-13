N.J. woman pleads guilty to running organized shoplifting ring
TRENTON -- A Cumberland County woman on Friday admitted running a retail shoplifting ring that boosted merchandise and made bogus returns at stores across South Jersey, authorities said. Chiara K. Pender, 30, pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of leading an organized retail theft enterprise during an appearance in front of Superior Court Judge John T. Kelley in Camden County, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
