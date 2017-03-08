Man could get up to 5 years for burgl...

Man could get up to 5 years for burglary charges

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Jersey Journal

BRIDGETON -- A Millville man was found guilty of third-degree burglary and now faces up to five years in state prison when sentenced. On Jan. 14, 2015, Enrick Penaloza, 26, and Andy Torres, of Vineland, broke into a Maurice River Township residence with plans of stealing personal items and sharing the proceeds.

