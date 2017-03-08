Man could get up to 5 years for burglary charges
BRIDGETON -- A Millville man was found guilty of third-degree burglary and now faces up to five years in state prison when sentenced. On Jan. 14, 2015, Enrick Penaloza, 26, and Andy Torres, of Vineland, broke into a Maurice River Township residence with plans of stealing personal items and sharing the proceeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dirtbikes
|Feb 26
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb 21
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC