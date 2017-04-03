High Street Home to Arts & Innovation...

High Street Home to Arts & Innovation Center in Holly City

Tuesday Mar 28

The corner of High and Vine streets in the Holly City sure looks different these days thanks to the grand opening of Cumberland County College's Arts & Innovation Center. A grand opening for the $7.7 million, 21,000-square foot project designed to expand entrepreneurial resources available to the students and area businesses was held Friday.

