Family of Millville man sues police after K-9 bit off his ear in arrest, lawsuit states

Thursday Mar 2

The estate of a Millville man who purportedly lost an ear to a K-9 during his 2016 arrest filed a lawsuit against Millville Police Department. Joey Myers was in the basement of a pizzeria on Jan. 18, 2016 when the K-9 and three police officers were inside looking for him.

