Easter Paws 'Eggstravaganza' benefits animal rescue

The Easter Bunny is coming to Pampered Pup Luxury Pet Resort April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be hopping around the farm to take pictures with the children and pets visiting the event. The event is hosted by Pampered Pup at 2709 Mays Landing Road in Millville.

