Doctor who struck NJ trooper's car, killing both, was not high or drunk
Dr. Lloyd Rudley was driving a Toyota Corolla on Route 55 when he crashed head-on into a New Jersey State Trooper's patrol car. Both Rudley and the trooper, Frankie Williams, died of their injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dirtbikes
|Feb 26
|Milville
|2
|Trump gone unethically wild
|Feb '17
|Dirty deals
|1
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC