Doctor who struck NJ trooper's car, killing both, was not high or drunk

Wednesday Mar 22

Dr. Lloyd Rudley was driving a Toyota Corolla on Route 55 when he crashed head-on into a New Jersey State Trooper's patrol car. Both Rudley and the trooper, Frankie Williams, died of their injuries.

