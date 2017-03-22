Cumberland County Women's Hall of Fame gala April 26
Just a few weeks remain to make reservations to attend the Cumberland County Women's Hall of Fame gala induction on April 26 at Centerton Country Club. No reservations can be taken after April 21. The gala begins at 6 p.m. with a cash bar, Dinner follows at 7 p.m., and the cost is $60.
