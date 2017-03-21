Cumberland County 4-H hosts Pet Fair on March 25

The Cumberland County 4-H Program will be hosting the 4-H Pet Fair on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds on Carmel Road in Millville. The 4-H Pet Fair will include a animal grooming, dog obedience and Seeing Eye Dog demonstrations and live 4-H presentations.

