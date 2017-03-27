Cop charged with DWI for 2nd off-duty...

Cop charged with DWI for 2nd off-duty crash in 3 years, police say

Thursday Mar 23

MILLVILLE -- A detective that was in an off-duty crash has been charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police. Det. Michael McLaughlin, 31, of Millville, was previously in an off-duty crash in 2014 in which he was accused of drunken driving.

