College hosts grand opening for Arts & Innovation Ctr.

Officials mark the official opening of the Arts and Innovation Center. From left: Cumberland County College President Dr. Yves Salomon-Fernandez; Gerard Velazquez III, Executive Director, Cumberland County Improvement Authority; Joseph Derella, Cumberland County Freeholder Director; Senator Jeff Van Drew; CCC student Jessica Lane; Arnold Robinson, Millville Urban Redevelopment Corp.; Pamela Ann Sjogren, Chair, Cumberland County College Board of Trustees; and Marie Mascherin, Chief Lending Officer, New Jersey Community Capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.