CCC Reduces Early College H.S. Tuition

CCC Reduces Early College H.S. Tuition

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Reminder

Cumberland County College has made it easier, and more affordable, for high school students to get a jump on earning an associate degree. Any in-county high school or homeschooled student who enrolls in the Early College High School program at CCC is eligible for a reduced tuition rate of $85 per credit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dirtbikes Feb 26 Milville 2
Trump gone unethically wild Feb 21 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
News Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal... Nov '16 Justout2251 1
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC