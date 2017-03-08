CCC celebrates opening of Arts & Innovation Center

The public is invited to celebrate a milestone in Cumberland County College's 50-year history with the grand opening of the new Arts & Innovation Center, 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Located at 321 N. High St. in Millville's Glasstown Arts District, the new facility boasts 21,000 square feet of educational, training, retail and entrepreneurial space. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the facility, and enjoy live entertainment, demonstrations and art exhibits.

