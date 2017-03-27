American Vegan Society's holds 2nd progressive dinner

The second annual Millville Progressive Dinner will be hosted by the American Vegan Society on Earth Day, Saturday April 22. The evening will showcase some of the wonderful, sustainable, Earth-friendly dining options available in the city and two art galleries with live music. The event begins at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts 22 N. High St. in Millville, for an hors d'oeuvres social with beanburger salad from Bruni's Burgers, bean-potato pastelillo from Pilar Restaurant, and vegetable sushi from Peking Tokyo.

