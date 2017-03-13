After 5 jail suicides in 3 years, lawyers ask Attorney General to investigate
BRIDGETON -- An organization representing New Jersey defense attorneys wants the Attorney General to launch an investigation into Cumberland County Jail, after five inmates committed suicide in the facility since 2014. The latest occurred on Feb. 20 when Megan Moore, of Millville, died in an apparent suicide.
