A South Jersey doctor's friends want to know what caused him to drive into an N.J. trooper's car, killing them both In the nearly 100 days since Dr. Lloyd Rudley and New Jersey State Trooper Frankie Williams both died in a head-on collision, friends of Rudley - who has no surviving family - have sought to counter suspicions that he was drunk. Some people on social media jumped to that conclusion after Rudley drove across the grassy median of Route 55 in Millville and crashed into Williams' cruiser in December.

