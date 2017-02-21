Yoga Has Gone to the Goats

Yoga Has Gone to the Goats

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Reminder

The Barnyard Yoga experience at Pampered Pup Luxury Pet Resort in Millville, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, is connecting folks with their inner farm girl and boy. How can one not find the inner balance and peace with these loveables who enjoy cuddling and sharing an occasional smooch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump gone unethically wild Feb 21 Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
News Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal... Nov '16 Justout2251 1
Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11) Mar '16 Leona 2
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cumberland County was issued at February 25 at 4:40PM EST

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,762 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC