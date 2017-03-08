Truxton Realty, LLC - Think Possibilities

Truxton Realty, LLC - Think Possibili...

Tuesday Feb 28

This two-story 3BR 1.5BA is a package of potential, and it's all for you! Use this Millville home for a personal project or update it to create your own home! Yes, it is in need of renovations, but don't let that deter you! Inside are some newer windows and lots of spacious rooms! There's a laundry room shared with the 1a 2 bath! Outside, you'llfindafencedyard&off-streetparking. Property"As-Is"w/nowarrantiesorguar- antees.

