Truxton Realty, LLC. - Make the Dream Happen

Always dreamt of building a hotel, a restaurant, a repair shop, etc.? Featured today is one of the last corner properties only 3+- miles from the famous Millville race track! The property consists of 4.03+- Acres and the location couldn't be more ideal! Get maximum traffic in your establishment with road frontages on both Cedar Street & Buckshutem Rd. There are simply countless uses for this land after considering the added bonus of the City Water/Sewer that are both available! There is a House in- cluded in the sale, this House is As-Is only! Buyer responsible for any/all certifications. The House has a current tenant on a month-to month lease.

