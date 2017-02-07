Tickets on sale for Cumberland Co. Women's Hall of Fame
The Cumberland County Women's Hall of Fame is now taking reservations for the Hall's induction gala in April at the Centerton Country Club. Serving as guest emcee at this ninth annual event will be Dina Ross Elliott, Ed.D., superintendent of the John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center of Cumberland County The gala begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 with a cash bar.
