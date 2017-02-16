Snowflake Plunge, Lummis Library, Valentine fundraising: BEN Column, Feb. 15
Millville is having its Snowflake Plunge at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 at Union Lake Park on Sharp Street. Pre registration can be done at Millville Recreation Department at 416 S. 15th Street until the Friday before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
|Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11)
|Mar '16
|Leona
|2
|Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Cumberland community
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC