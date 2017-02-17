Route 55 shoulder to be closed for $7.8M repaving project

The right shoulder of a section of southbound Route 55 in Cumberland County will be closed starting today as work begins on a $7.8 million repaving project between Millville and Vineland, the state Department of Transportation announced. The shoulder closure will allow contractor South State Inc. to install a silt fence and inlet protection in preparation for milling and paving of the roadway between Schooner Landing Road and Sherman Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.