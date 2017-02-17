Route 55 shoulder to be closed for $7...

Route 55 shoulder to be closed for $7.8M repaving project

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The right shoulder of a section of southbound Route 55 in Cumberland County will be closed starting today as work begins on a $7.8 million repaving project between Millville and Vineland, the state Department of Transportation announced. The shoulder closure will allow contractor South State Inc. to install a silt fence and inlet protection in preparation for milling and paving of the roadway between Schooner Landing Road and Sherman Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump gone unethically wild 6 hr Dirty deals 1
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
News Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal... Nov '16 Justout2251 1
Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11) Mar '16 Leona 2
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC