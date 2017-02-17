Route 55 shoulder to be closed for $7.8M repaving project
The right shoulder of a section of southbound Route 55 in Cumberland County will be closed starting today as work begins on a $7.8 million repaving project between Millville and Vineland, the state Department of Transportation announced. The shoulder closure will allow contractor South State Inc. to install a silt fence and inlet protection in preparation for milling and paving of the roadway between Schooner Landing Road and Sherman Avenue.
