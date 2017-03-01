Police chase gunman after Millville s...

Police chase gunman after Millville shooting, cops say

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: NJ.com

Millville Police Department officers responded to the area of 3rd and D streets Thursday for a report of shots fired from a New Jersey State Police trooper, police said. The trooper saw a man firing a handgun several times into a log set up in an empty parking lot.

