Police chase gunman after Millville shooting, cops say
Millville Police Department officers responded to the area of 3rd and D streets Thursday for a report of shots fired from a New Jersey State Police trooper, police said. The trooper saw a man firing a handgun several times into a log set up in an empty parking lot.
