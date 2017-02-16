Nina Callavini and Wade Espi named 20...

Nina Callavini and Wade Espi named 2017 4-H Ambassadors

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Wade Espi and Nina Callavini were chosen as the 2017 Cumberland County 4-H Ambassadors at the annual 4-H Ambassador Contest held on Jan. 14 at the Extension Center. "Our 4-H Ambassadors serve as the face of 4-H," offers County 4-H Program Assistant Cheryl McCormick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan '17 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
News Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal... Nov '16 Justout2251 1
Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11) Mar '16 Leona 2
News Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Cumberland community 1
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC