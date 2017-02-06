Man indicted for allegedly killing man in abandoned house with concrete block
BRIDGETON -- A Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted a Millville man Wednesday for allegedly killing a man in an abandoned house. Justin L. Daughtry, 24, of North 2nd Street, was indicted on murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges.
