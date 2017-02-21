M25 Initiative 2nd annual Cumberland County Sock Hop

Robin Weinstein, president and founder of the M25 Initiative, along with M25 Board Vice President Carlos Mercado and M25 Board Member Freeholder Carol Musso, announced plans for the 2nd annual Cumberland County Sock Hop to benefit the Cumberland County Code Blue Coalition, Housing First and other related projects for the poor and homeless in Cumberland County. The dinner and dance fundraiser will be held on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Greenview Inn, 4049 Italia Avenue, Vineland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.