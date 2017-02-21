Long and short of bus trips
The Dividing Creek Historical Society is sponsoring a bus trip to see Trace Adkins in concert at the American Music Theater in Lancaster on May 21. Stop for dinner before the show at the Olive Garden. The bus will leave the Walmart parking lot in Millville at 2:15 p.m. and return around 11:30 p.m. The cost is $115 and includes the bus, driver's gratuity and the show.
