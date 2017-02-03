Job Fair Feb. 9-10 to hire staff for ...

Job Fair Feb. 9-10 to hire staff for soon-to-open Denny's

Thursday Feb 2

The soon-to-open Denny's Restaurant in Millville will be holding a Job Fair to staff all positions in the restaurant on Feb. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites located at 398 Smith St. in Vineland next to the Cumberland Mall. Be prepared to interview with a team member when you arrive.

