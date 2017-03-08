HM16_FacesAnniversary.jpg

Tuesday Feb 28

WILLIAM AND RUTH HOLMES of Millville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 18. The couple married at Fourth Methodist Church in Millville on Feb. 18, 1967. They have three children: Tammy Carty, Margaret Holmes and William Holmes.

