Grand jury indicts cop on assault and misconduct charges
BRIDGETON -- A Millville police officer has been indicted on charges he injured a man during an arrest in April, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. Jeffrey Proffit, 37, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault, tampering with public records, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing law and official misconduct, the prosecutor's office said Friday.
