Free legal help available for veterans

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Military Assistance Project , a group of volunteer attorneys and experts in financial law, will offer pro-bono services to veterans seeking debt relief on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Veteran's Multi-Service Center, 415 N. High St., Millville. Appointments with a MAP associate are available by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This presentation marks the first year that MAP will include discharge upgrades and veteran's benefits appeals to their agenda.

