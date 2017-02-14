Fenili, Gruccio Are Hall of Famers
The Cumberland County Women's Hall of Fame will welcome two more members this year during its annual gala to be held in April. This year's inductees are longtime teacher and environmentalist Sue "Sioux" Fenili, and Vineland School District Superintendent Dr. Mary Gruccio.
