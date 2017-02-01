Cumberland County Honors Band performs Feb. 8
The Bridgeton Public Schools Visual & Performing Arts Department is hosting the 2017 Cumberland County Honors Band Concert on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Robert L. Sharp Auditorium at Bridgeton High School. For the past 26 years, without interruption, the Bridgeton, Cumberland Regional, Millville and Vineland High School music directors, all members of the New Jersey Band Association, have been collaborating to provide this unique opportunity for accomplished high school students to perform together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
|Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11)
|Mar '16
|Leona
|2
|Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Cumberland community
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC