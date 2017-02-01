Cumberland County Honors Band performs Feb. 8

The Bridgeton Public Schools Visual & Performing Arts Department is hosting the 2017 Cumberland County Honors Band Concert on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Robert L. Sharp Auditorium at Bridgeton High School. For the past 26 years, without interruption, the Bridgeton, Cumberland Regional, Millville and Vineland High School music directors, all members of the New Jersey Band Association, have been collaborating to provide this unique opportunity for accomplished high school students to perform together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.